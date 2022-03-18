Always a favorite to win the Northwest League, the Knappa softball team opened the 2022 season with an easy 11-1 win at Clatskanie, in a nonleague game Wednesday.

The Loggers scored in all five at-bats, and collected 13 hits while Knappa pitcher Hannah Dietrichs tossed a three-hitter, with six strikeouts and one walk. The Tigers committed five errors.

Rachel Ball highlighted Knappa's day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI's and three runs scored.

Taryn Barendse also had three hits and drove in three runs. Dietrichs and Patricia Lebo each had a double.

