Pitching was the difference in a Saturday morning Northwest League softball game at Knappa, where the Lady Loggers cruised past Nestucca, 15-6.
Knappa pitcher Hannah Dietrichs tossed a four-hitter in the victory, and struck out 13 batters with no walks, while Nestucca's Danny Johnson allowed eight hits with 13 walks and four hit batters.
The Loggers committed eight errors on the day, but built a 9-2 lead through three innings, then tacked on six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Meanwhile, most of Saturday's offensive was provided by Laicee Hendrickson, as the Knappa senior was 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple, and drove in seven runs.
Knappa returns to action Tuesday at St. Paul, with a rescheduled doubleheader Thursday at Vernonia.
