The Gaston and Knappa softball teams met for a doubleheader Thursday afternoon and well into the night at CMH Field, where the Greyhounds and Loggers split a pair of games.
Gaston scored a wild 13-10 win in Game 1, while Knappa gained revenge with an even wilder 15-14 victory in the nightcap.
In 14 innings of softball, the two teams combined for 52 runs, 37 hits, 37 walks and 19 errors in the Northwest League twinbill.
“It was ugly,” said Knappa coach James Nichols. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t win both, but at least we got the split. Gaston has some good hitters.”
In a two-and-a-half hour opener, Gaston built an 8-0 lead through two-and-a-half innings, highlighted by a six-run rally in the second.
But Gaston’s big lead would not hold up, as Knappa needed just three innings to erase the eight-run deficit.
The Loggers scored four runs in the bottom of the third and six runs in the fifth, highlighted by a run-scoring triple from Laicee Hendrickson, a two-run single by Baylee McCall and Katie Patterson’s two-run, pinch-hit double that gave Knappa a 10-8 lead.
With the help of five Logger errors, Gaston scored five in the top of the sixth to grab a three-run lead.
Greyhound pitcher Olivia Belle-Isle managed to keep the Loggers scoreless over the final two innings to pick up the win.
Knappa committed seven errors, while Logger pitcher Madelynn Weaver threw 162 pitches, struck out 11 and allowed 16 hits with four walks in the loss.
The Loggers bounced back to win Game 2, scoring 15 runs on four hits and 22 walks.
After falling behind 4-0, Knappa scored six runs in the second inning on no hits, three errors, three walks and four passed balls.
Gaston answered with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth for a 14-9 lead.
The Loggers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and once in the sixth to cut the deficit to 14-12.
Belle-Isle threw 350 pitches over the two games, and finally gave out in the bottom of the seventh, when Knappa put together a three-run rally on one hit and five walks.
Vicki Ramvick drew a one-out walk, Katie Denny singled to center, and Sophia Carlson walked to load the bases with two outs.
After facing a 1-2 count, Emily Nicholson drew Knappa’s 23rd walk of the day to force in a run, Weaver walked to bring in the tying run, and Hendrickson came through with the walk-off walk to force in Carlson with the game-winner.
For the day, Belle-Isle allowed just 13 hits, but walked 25.
Hannah Dietrichs pitched Game 2 for the Loggers, giving up eight hits with eight strikeouts and eight walks.
