Two teams in the running for league championships at their respective levels met on the field Tuesday afternoon for an unscheduled Clatsop Clash softball game.
Knappa replaced Dayton for a nonleague contest at Warrenton, where the Loggers and Warriors saved their best for last, in a 7-6 Knappa win.
Currently second place in the 2A Northwest League, Knappa snapped a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held on for the win over the Warriors, the first place team in the 3A Coast Range League.
Knappa began a three-run rally with two outs in the top of the seventh, starting with a single by Hannah Dietrichs.
Patricia Lebo followed with a single, and Dietrichs scored the go-ahead run on a single to right by Taylor Pass.
Lily Simpson had Knappa's fourth straight single, scoring Lebo and Pass for a 7-4 lead.
Warrenton answered with three straight hits in the bottom of the seventh, starting with a double by Avyree Miethe, who took third on a single by Emma Smith.
London O'Brien followed with a single up the middle that score both runners.
With O'Brien at second and still no outs, Dietrichs retired the next three batters in order to secure the win. She allowed nine hits with nine strikeouts with one walk, while Miethe gave up 10 hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks. Emily Larson had three hits for the Loggers.
Warrenton sweeps Tigers
Warrenton scored two wins Monday, a 6-5, 15-3 doubleheader sweep over Clatskanie.
The Tigers had seven hits to six for the Warriors in the opener, but stranded 10 baserunners. Warrenton's Emma Smith had a double, while Avyree Miethe drove in three runs.
Warrenton pounded out 14 hits in Game 2, with Miethe tossing a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks. Kaylie Poe was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs.
Nestucca 15, Knappa 8
With first place at stake in the Northwest League softball standings, Nestucca posted a 15-8 win over the fifth-ranked Knappa Loggers, Monday at Knappa.