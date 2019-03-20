Perrydale picked up its first victory Wednesday as a member of Northwest League softball, as the Pirates forced a surprise doubleheader split at Knappa.
After winning a single game Tuesday at Perrydale, 13-3, Knappa won Wednesday's first game, 6-1. The Pirates bounced back in Game 2, taking advantage of four Logger errors for a 4-3 win.
Knappa had two solid pitching performances, as Madelynn Weaver struck out 14 batters with three walks and five hits allowed in the opener, and freshman Hannah Dietrichs had 11 strikeouts with one walk and four hits allowed in the second game.
Knappa's Hannah Hellberg continued her hot hitting pace, going 3-for-3 in both games, with two doubles in Game 1 and a solo home run in the nightcap. She is 8-for-10 on the season.
Laicee Hendrickson had a triple and two RBIs in the opener. For the day, Knappa had 20 hits, 12 in the first game. Perrydale's Kenzy Lawrence had two triples in Game 2, in which the Pirates scored three runs on no hits in the first inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.