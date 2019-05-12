The Knappa Loggers continued to romp through Northwest League softball, with two more easy victories Friday in Rockaway Beach.
Knappa's Laicee Hendrickson had two doubles and five runs batted in to highlight a 19-0 win over Neah-Kah-Nie in Game 1, and the Lady Loggers scored all of their runs in the seventh inning of Game 2, for a 4-2 win.
Madelynn Weaver was the winning pitcher in the opener, allowing just five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Knappa had 14 hits off two Neah-Kah-Nie pitchers, who combined to walk seven and hit four batters. The Loggers had seven stolen bases in Game 1, and the Pirates committed five errors. Katie Patterson had three hits and drove in four runs.
Knappa committed seven errors in the second game, but highlighted the top of the seventh with back-to-back doubles by Hannah Hellberg and Weaver, followed by a single from Hendrickson and a triple by Vicki Ramvick.
Weaver allowed just three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks, while Pirate pitchers Hailey Ernst and Taylor Meyers gave up 10 hits, with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
