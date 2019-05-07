Knappa's Madelynn Weaver tossed a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks, and led the Loggers at the plate with three hits, including two doubles in an 11-0 win over Neah-Kah-Nie.
Knappa clinches second place in the Northwest League standings and a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs, with two regular season games remaining (Friday at Neah-Kah-Nie).
The Loggers scored five runs in their first at-bat Tuesday, then tacked on three runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Katie Denny drove in four runs for Knappa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.