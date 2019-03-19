Knappa's season opener was also its league opener Tuesday, as the Loggers played the first of three games in two days against Perrydale in a Northwest League softball contest at Perrydale.
Knappa cruised to a 13-3 win over the Pirates, a new addition to the NWL. The Loggers host Perrydale for two more games Wednesday.
In Tuesday's win, Knappa pitcher Madelynn Weaver struck out the first nine batters she faced. She allowed just two hits and finished with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Sophia Carlson led the Logger attack with three hits, while Hannah Hellberg and freshman Hannah Dietrichs each went 2-for-4. Hellberg had a triple for Knappa.
