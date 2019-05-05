Knappa moved one step closer to clinching second place in the Northwest League softball standings, with a doubleheader sweep Friday over visiting Portland Christian, 11-1 and 10-0.
The Loggers swept last week's three-game series with the Royals, outscoring Portland Christian by a combined 38-4.
Knappa pitcher Madelynn Weaver was near-perfect in Friday's second game, striking out five with no walks and no hits allowed. The Royals had just one baserunner, via a Knappa error.
Weaver faced 16 batters and threw just 51 pitches, 35 for strikes.
The Loggers committed seven errors in Game 1, but even that did not help the winless (0-17) Royals, who committed four errors of their own and gave up 10 runs over the first two innings.
Knappa had just five hits in the opener, taking advantage of seven walks and two hit batters to score their 11 runs.
Vicki Ramvick had just one hit, but drove in three runs, while Sophia Carlson had two of Knappa's five hits, with a double and two RBI's.
Logger freshman Rachel Ball got the call to start at second base, and responded with seven assisted put-outs in Game 2.
Knappa plays three games vs. Neah-Kah-Nie this week. One Logger victory will clinch second place and an automatic spot in the state playoffs.
