The Knappa softball team is on its annual road trip this week through eastern Oregon, where the Lady Loggers went 3-1 in two days of action in Boardman and Irrigon, against three different teams.
Knappa opened the trip Tuesday in Boardman with a 5-2 loss to undefeated Weston-McEwen (4-0), as TigerScot pitchers McKenna Stallings and Auralia Heay combined on a no-hitter, with 14 strikeouts and four walks.
Knappa pitcher Madelynn Weaver scattered eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Loggers bounced back in their second game, but barely had to swing their bats in a 25-10 blowout over winless Riverside.
Two Riverside pitchers allowed just two hits, but combined to walk 16 batters, and also hit 13 more with pitches.
Hannah Dietrichs picked up her first win for the Loggers, as she gave up eight hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Dietrichs also led the Knappa offensive attack. She was officially 0-for-0 at the plate, but walked three times, and finished with two RBIs and four runs scored. Teammate Vicki Ramvick was hit by four pitches and drove in three runs. Gabby Morrill and Katie Denny had the only two hits for Knappa.
Earlier in the day, Weston-McEwen defeated Riverside 29-3.
Loggers sweep Irrigon
Knappa scored two victories Wednesday in a doubleheader at Irrigon, 9-7 and 11-2.
In the opener, Weaver allowed seven hits with 12 strikeouts and six walks on 148 pitches. Irrigon pitcher Princesa Chavez walked five and hit five batters.
Sophia Carlson and Emily Nicholson both had a double for the Loggers, who had to overcome a 5-1 deficit after three innings.
Knappa scored five runs in the fifth and tacked on two in the seventh.
Ramvick scored three times, while Irrigon's Bailey Botefuhr belted two home runs.
In Game 2, Knappa scored in every inning except the first.
Dietrichs scored another pitching victory, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The Loggers had 11 hits off three different pitchers, including two hits apiece for Carlson, Dietrichs and Hannah Hellberg. The Knights also walked 12 batters and hit six more with pitches.
Ramvick had a double, while Dietrichs and Hellberg scored three runs apiece.
"Hannah Dietrichs was in control the whole way in the second game," said Knappa coach James Nichols. "I was really impressed with her. She threw a lot better today, and was in command right from the start."
Knappa continues the road trip Thursday at Heppner.
