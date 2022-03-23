After getting rained out the first day of their road trip to eastern Oregon, the Knappa softball team scored a doubleheader sweep over Heppner/Ione Tuesday afternoon, 16-2 and 13-5.

Hannah Dietrichs tossed a no-hitter in the first game, with 11 strikeouts and seven walks.

Dietrichs was also 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and nine runs batted in. Rachel Ball also had two hits.

Dietrichs got the win in Game 2, striking out 14 and allowing eight hits with three walks. Patrica Lebo led the offense (3-for-4 with five RBI's).

