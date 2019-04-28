Knappa racked up 25 runs in just 10 plate appearances Friday, for a 14-4, 11-1 doubleheader sweep over St. Paul in a Northwest League softball twinbill at Knappa.
The Loggers collected a combined 24 hits, while St. Paul committed nine errors in the first game.
Hannah Hellberg had three of Knappa's 10 hits in the opener, with a triple and three RBI's. Sophia Carlson also drove in three runs.
Madelynn Weaver was the winning pitcher in Game 1, as she scattered eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
It was Hannah Dietrichs' turn in Game 2, as the freshman pitcher tossed Knappa's first no-hitter of the season, with six strikeouts and one walk.
Hellberg continued her hot pace, going 3-for-3 at the plate with another triple. The Loggers had 14 hits in the second game, which included doubles for Carlson and Weaver, who drove in three runs.
