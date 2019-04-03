Knappa rapped out 15 hits, pitcher Madelynn Weaver struck out 11 batters, and the Lady Loggers rolled to an 11-4 win at Gaston in a Northwest League softball game Wednesday.
Knappa wasted no time in building a lead, scoring four runs over the first two innings, then added five in the fourth inning for a 9-2 lead.
Gaston collected nine hits off Weaver, but the Greyhounds committed six errors and stranded seven baserunners.
Leadoff batter Sophia Carlson led the Knappa offense, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while five other Loggers had two hits apiece.
Hannah Hellberg and Weaver both had doubles, with Hellberg driving in three runs.
Knappa hosts Gaston for a doubleheader, 3 p.m. Friday.
