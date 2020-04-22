Another Knappa Logger is headed east to continue her athletic career.
Senior Madelynn Weaver officially signed her letter of intent Monday to play softball at Blue Mountain Community College.
Weaver was a first team all-league pitcher in the Northwest League in 2019, and was the league's top returning pitcher this season.
She was the league's Player of the Year in 2018, and was entering her fourth and final season at Knappa's No. 1 pitcher.
Knappa graduate Dale Takalo was entering his sophomore year as a pitcher with the Blue Mountain baseball team.
College athletes, 2020-21
Astoria
Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball
Julia Norris, Clackamas softball
Hailey O'Brien, Linn-Benton basketball
Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball
Warrenton
Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball
Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball
Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball
Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball
Knappa
Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football
Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball
Madelynn Weaver, Blue Mountain softball
Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball
Naselle
Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball
