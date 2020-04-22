Another Knappa Logger is headed east to continue her athletic career.

Senior Madelynn Weaver officially signed her letter of intent Monday to play softball at Blue Mountain Community College.

Weaver was a first team all-league pitcher in the Northwest League in 2019, and was the league's top returning pitcher this season.

She was the league's Player of the Year in 2018, and was entering her fourth and final season at Knappa's No. 1 pitcher.

Knappa graduate Dale Takalo was entering his sophomore year as a pitcher with the Blue Mountain baseball team.

College athletes, 2020-21

Astoria

Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball

Julia Norris, Clackamas softball

Hailey O'Brien, Linn-Benton basketball

Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball

Warrenton

Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball

Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball

Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball

Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball

Knappa

Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football

Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball

Madelynn Weaver, Blue Mountain softball

Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball

Naselle

Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball

