After dropping their first two games of the season, the Astoria softball has now won four straight by a combined score of 74-7.
The Lady Fish are quickly showing they will be one of the favorites at the 4A level, as freshman pitcher Maddie Wilkin tossed a pair of complete games Monday, while freshmen Nayomi Holmstedt and Shelby Bruney are leading the offensive charge at the plate.
Astoria's four-game win streak started last week with a 15-2 win over Corbett, and continued Monday in the Newport Spring Break tournament, with back-to-back wins over Newport (24-3) and Marshfield (24-1) at Yaquina View Elementary School.
Astoria pounded out 13 hits in Monday's opener, a 9 a.m. start vs. Newport.
Holmstedt was 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot, with three runs scored and a triple. Bruney had two doubles and finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and also drove in three runs.
At the plate, Wilkin was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while she gave up four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Additional offense was provided by junior Meredith Visser (2-for-3) and sophomore Fionna Duryea (double, two runs scored and two RBIs).
Three Newport pitchers walked 11 and hit six batters, while Astoria scored 13 runs in the first inning, then tacked on five in the second and six in the third, with the game stopped after three innings.
Astoria's win over Marshfield went four innings, with the Lady Fish scoring 12 runs in the top of the fourth.
Astoria collected 15 hits, with Holmstedt going 4-for-5 with a double and four runs scored. Bruney was 4-for-4, tripled twice and scored five times with five RBIs.
Wilkin pitched three-and-a-third innings, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. The Pirates walked 15 batters in four innings, while Astoria baserunners had 11 steals.
Astoria 11, Toledo 1
Astoria won its fourth in a row, as Wilkin tossed a no-hitter and the Lady Fish had doubles from Bruney, Holmstedt, Tenley Matteucci and Wilkin in an 11-1 win over Toledo Tuesday morning.
Wilkin struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced, with no walks.