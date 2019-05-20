The first-round playoff jinx struck again Monday afternoon at Knappa, where Lakeview posted a 5-3 win over the Loggers in a first-round game of the 2A softball state playoffs.
Over the last 10 years, the Loggers are now 1-8 in first-round games, as Knappa saw its 2019 season come to an end.
With 10 wins in their last 11 games, Lakeview advances to the round of 16, where the Honkers will play Wednesday at Weston-McEwen. The Loggers — who were riding an eight-game win streak — finish at 19-8 overall.
Meanwhile, Lakeview pitcher Alyson Yates struck out the first eight batters she faced in Monday’s game, while her team gave her a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on two Logger errors and a two-run single by Zoe Suba.
Lakeview managed two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to make it 5-0.
Knappa finally went to work offensively in the bottom of the fifth.
Katie Patterson had a leadoff double and took third on an error, then scored moments later when Raven Corcoran reached on another error.
Katie Denny reached base on a third error, which brought in Corcoran to make it 5-2.
After a scoreless sixth, Knappa’s Madelynn Weaver doubled with two outs in the seventh to bring in a run, but that’s where the rally ended, as Yates struck out the final batter to end the game.
Lakeview’s junior pitcher struck out 14 Loggers, while allowing three hits with two walks.
Weaver — who had two of Knappa’s three hits — pitched the entire game for the Loggers, allowing seven hits with two strikeouts, but Knappa committed five errors of its own.
