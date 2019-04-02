The new Coastal Range League setup has had an immediate impact on Warrenton sports. And a positive impact, for the most part.
First league title for Warrenton volleyball in 40 years. A return to the postseason for boys basketball. And girls basketball played well enough in league to secure an eventual spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
The new league isn’t nearly as brutal as the old Lewis & Clark League. The lone exception, however, may be softball.
Coastal Range League softball is a virtual “who’s who?” of softball powers at the 3A level.
As of March 29, Clatskanie was the No. 1-ranked team in the state — just ahead of No. 2-ranked Rainier. Taft was ranked fifth, one spot ahead of sixth-ranked Warrenton.
That’s four Coastal Range League teams in the top six, statewide.
Last year’s final eight of the 3A state tournament included Clatskanie, Rainier and Taft, which competed in a different league in 2018. Clatskanie and the Columbians advanced to the Final Four, and Rainier lost to Dayton in the state championship.
All three teams return some of the top talent in the state.
“Nobody graduated much,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe, entering her 18th year overall of coaching Lady Warriors softball. “Clatskanie has Shelby (Blodgett) pitching and Olivia (Sprague) at shortstop, so they’re going to be solid.”
THE WARRIORS
Warrenton’s first task is obviously replacing Niqui Blodgett, who was a student at Jewell High School, but a first team all-league pitcher for the Warriors in softball.
The leading candidates to replace Blodgett are sophomore Mia McFadden and freshman Avyree Miethe. McFadden has been Warrenton’s starter through the early part of this season.
“It’s just a different atmosphere, when you can call different pitches for the situation,” coach Miethe said, “and I think Mia will get there eventually. She works really hard, so by her senior year I think she will be able to do that as well.”
She added, “we look young, but we’re really not, with seven seniors. So we can’t really go with the ‘young’ excuse. But we’ll have a sophomore and a freshman pitching, and that makes us look younger than we are.”
Warrenton is solid everywhere else in the field.
The Warriors will have either Ruby Dyer or Hallie Mossman (both seniors) at first base, senior Dani Bue at second or third, with senior Claire Bussert at shortstop and Avyree Miethe at third, when she’s not pitching.
Two of the most talented athletes on the roster are juniors Melia Kapua (who can play infield or outfield) and center fielder Kenzie Ramsey.
Other seniors on the roster include Hannah Bentley, Madison Kadera and Lilly Thomas.
“I really want to get some of the seniors on the field, the girls who have been with us a long time,” coach Miethe said.
The junior class also includes Jade Freniere and Brianna Quaschnick.
WARRENTON SOFTBALL
Coach: Staci Miethe, 18th year
2018: 9-12 (3-6 league)
Playoffs: Defeated Portland Christian, lost at Clatskanie in league playoffs.
All-league losses: Paisley Baker, Niqui Blodgett
All-league returners: Claire Bussert, Sr., Melia Kapua, Jr., Kenzie Ramsey, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.