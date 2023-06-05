The Knappa softball team finished a successful 2023 season with an 18-10 overall record, an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs and five players selected to the 42-player Northwest all-league team.
The Lady Loggers ended league play in a four-way tie for fourth place in the NWL standings, but advanced to the state playoffs with wins over Gaston and St. Paul in the league playoffs.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.