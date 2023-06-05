Knappa all-league softball players

From left to right, Knappa’s all-league softball players: Mylie Lempea, Taylor Pass, Lily Simpson, Taryn Barendse, Emily Larsen.

 Heather Simpson

The Knappa softball team finished a successful 2023 season with an 18-10 overall record, an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs and five players selected to the 42-player Northwest all-league team.

The Lady Loggers ended league play in a four-way tie for fourth place in the NWL standings, but advanced to the state playoffs with wins over Gaston and St. Paul in the league playoffs.

