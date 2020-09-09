The North Coast Merchants’ softball program — the 14U champions of the summer season — picked up right where the team left off to start the fall season, with the 12U team taking second place in a tournament Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.
The Merchants played eight games in two days, winning five and losing three. They outscored their opponents 61-12 in the five victories.
On Aug. 29, the Merchants bounced back from a 5-0 loss to the Wolfpack in the opener with a 12-1 win over the Vancouver Stealers.
In their next game, North Coast pounded out 22 hits in a 14-3 victory over the Fish, as Makenzee Graff had another big game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple and scored three times with three runs batted in.
She had support from teammates Tressa McMullen (4-for-4 with a double), Natalie Pike (3-for-3, triple and four runs scored) and Aubrey Rusinovich (3-for-3).
The Wolfpack blanked the Merchants 7-0 in the final game on Aug. 29.
North Coast won three of four games Aug. 30.
The Merchants won 14-2 over the Outlaws and 8-3 over the Riptide.
The Merchants posted another blowout win against the Stealers, 13-3 (seven hits by seven different players, with another round-tripper by Aryana Adams), while the Seaside Riptide defeated North Coast 5-3 for the Merchants’ only loss of the day. Riptide pitchers Lydia Klumper and Carly Corder tossed a one-hitter, with 11 strikeouts and seven walks.
Kenzie Starr had a home run and Corder had a double for the Riptide, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
The Riptide are 3-1 for the fall, with wins over the Outlaws (15-1), Stealers (13-4) and the Merchants, with their only loss to the Merchants.
