Different season, same results.
The North Coast Merchants' 14U softball team pounded three more opponents over the weekend, as the team continued its fall ball season.
Combined, the Merchants outscored three different teams 38-3 in three games Saturday at Darnell Wright Sports Complex in Newberg. They played just 10 total innings on the day.
North Coast posted a 12-0 win over the Voodoo Dollz of Portland in the opener, as the Merchants scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Gabbie Martinez and Jasmine Horton had the only two hits of the game for North Coast, which took advantage of five errors by the Dollz, to go with six walks and three hit batters in the three-inning game.
Merchant pitcher Maddie Wilkin tossed a no-hitter, with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Wilkin tossed another no-no in the second game, allowing no hits in an 11-1 victory over the Chehalem Valley Impact.
She struck out nine and walked three, and the Merchants led 7-0 after one inning.
North Coast had nine hits, including three apiece for Martinez and London O'Brien. Taylor Pass and Taeja Tuimato each had a double, and Martinez had a triple.
And the Merchants closed the day with an easy 15-2 win over the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates in three innings.
Wilkin allowed her only two hits of the day, with seven strikeouts and a walk. Offensively, she had a double and a triple, and Tuimato belted a home run to finish 2-for-3 with three RBI's and two runs scored.
North Coast had 11 hits and eight stolen bases, and scored eight runs in the second inning. The Pirates committed six errors.
Riptide tops Merchants
It was a Clatsop Clash of sorts at the 12U softball level, as the North Coast Merchants and the Seaside Riptide squared off in an early morning game last Sunday in Seaside.
The Merchants opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run single to center by Aryana Adams, scoring Sadie Smith and Taryen Wray for a 3-0 lead.
Seaside answered with five runs in the bottom of the third, as Gracie Walker was hit by a pitch, and Kiera Bucher and Sophia Saso followed with singles for the first run.
After an out, the Riptide drew two walks and Lydia Klumper lined a double to center to score Sophia Saso and Taylor Betts for a 4-3 lead. Klumper later scored on a double steal.
North Coast added a run in the fourth, and the Riptide scored one in the bottom of the fifth, with singles by Bucher and Saso. Bucher scored on a ground ball out.
In the circle, Klumper and Carly Corder limited the Merchants to just two hits, with nine strikeouts and five walks.
Later in the day, the Riptide lost a 7-5 decision to the Rose City Darlings of Gladstone.
Klumper had two of Seaside's five hits, including a triple.
Corder and Klumper gave up seven hits, and struck out 14 batters (11 by Corder), with nine walks.
With Seaside leading 5-3 after five innings, Rose City scored four runs in the top of the sixth.
Meanwhile, the Merchants lost a second game to the Portland Voodoo Dollz, 6-2.
Portland had just four hits, but took advantage of nine walks and rallied from a 2-1 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
