The North Coast Merchants' summer of fun continued recently, when the 10-and-under softball team went 4-4 in a weekend tournament at Willamette Park to bring home another championship.
“I am so impressed with their journey,” said Ian O'Brien, who coaches the Merchants' 12-and-under squad. “The success of this team is the exact reason NCM (North Coast Merchants) is a thing. Showing girls through softball that they can start with limited experience and skill and through hard work they will show the world they are champions.”
After pool play, the No. 1 seed Merchants' 10U team opened the championship bracket with an 8-2 win over the Rose City Darlings.
The Merchants knocked off the Lake Oswego Renegades 13-10 in the title game.
In addition to the 10U's, the O'Brien's 12U team also brought home a trophy, finishing second in their last tournament.
The Merchants won two games, then lost the championship contest to the Tigard Blast, 5-4.
The 12U's placed in every tournament they took part in this season.
“How incredible is that?” O'Brien said. “This group of girls has a bright future ahead of them, and their respective high school teams will be fun to watch in the near future.”
The North Coast 16U team (coached by Warrenton's Staci Miethe) recently placed third in their second tournament of the year, at Crater. The Merchants lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals, but bounced back strong in the final game with a walkoff RBI single to win in the final inning, 4-3 over the Lady Dragons.
“They are so fun to watch,” O'Brien said. “I couldn’t be prouder of all the players and coaches for what they are accomplishing.”
