The North Coast Merchants' 14U softball team scored two wins, followed by two losses Saturday and Sunday in Newberg.
In their first game of the tournament, Saturday at the Darnell Wright Sports Complex, North Coast pitcher Maddie Wilkin tossed a two-hit shutout over the Wildcats, striking out six in four innings, with no walks.
She had offensive support from Gabbie Martinez (2-for-3 at the plate, with two runs batted in), while Jasmine Horton and Lily Simpson each had a double.
Playing back-to-back games, the Merchants had to rally from a 3-0 deficit in Game 2, doing so with a five-run fourth inning to highlight a 7-6 win over MVP of McMinnville.
Emma Smith had a run-scoring double in the big inning, and three straight batters were hit by pitch. All three scored on two MVP errors following a ground ball by Martinez.
North Coast tacked on a much-needed run in the bottom of the fifth, when Jasmyn Short reached on an error, with Simpson scoring on the play.
Martinez drove in another two runs as part of the Merchants' five-hit attack.
On Sunday, Wilkin pitched a three-hitter, but North Coast had just two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Bend Black Widows.
In their fourth game of the tournament, the Merchants rapped out 11 hits to just four for the Oregon Wild of Cornelius, but seven errors were costly for North Coast in a 9-7 loss.
Leadoff hitter Taeja Tuimato was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Merchants, while Simpson, Smith and Wilkin all had doubles.
Wilkin and Taylor Pass did the pitching for North Coast, allowing just four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Merchants also stranded seven baserunners in the loss.
North Coast returns to Newberg for games Saturday and Sunday.
