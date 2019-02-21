The North Coast Merchants, a fastpitch club for local softball players age 8-16, is holding tryouts Saturday, March 9 at Warrenton High School.
Tryouts will be held rain or shine, with a tryout fee of $10 per player if registered before March 4, or $20 day of the tryouts.
Scheduled times are 9 a.m. to noon for 8-12-year olds, and 1-4 p.m. for ages 12-plus.
Players should bring gloves, helmet, bat and shoes for both indoor and outdoor practice.
For more information, contact or call coach Ian O'Brien at 253-720-7970, or email at: obrieni@warrentonk12.org. Players can also message the North Coast Merchant Facebook page, or contact coach Morgan Streeter at 541-226-6535, or email morgan.streeter22@gmail.com.
Tournaments for the Merchants are two-day events, usually out of town. Player fees begin at $250 for the season. The Merchants are a competition team, and playing time is not guaranteed.
The goal of the North Coast Merchants is to develop players interested in pursuing softball at the highest levels. Teams are 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.