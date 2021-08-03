Another summer, another Nationals title for a local youth softball team.
It took three meetings between the same two teams from Clatsop County to decide a champion, but the 12U North Coast Merchants finally prevailed, as they defeated the Future Fish of Astoria 4-2 in the final game (division 12C) of the NAFA Summer Nationals, held last Thursday through Sunday at locations in Aurora, Newberg and Yamhill.
A North Coast 14U team won a similar championship last summer.
The 12U Merchants and the Future Fish both went 2-0 in pool play, with the Future Fish scoring wins of 15-0 over the Lady Braves of Banks, and 18-7 over the Washington Rage.
The Merchants — who are based out of Warrenton but include four Knappa players and three from the southwest Washington peninsula — scored a pair of close victories against the Rampage Falcons (2-1) and the Glide Wildcats (8-5). Natalie Pike had the Merchants' only hit in the narrow win over the Falcons.
The Wildcats outhit the Merchants (seven to three), but North Coast rallied from a 4-3 deficit with five runs in the top of the fourth, all without a hit, as they took advantage of seven walks and a hit batter, and scored on five bases-loaded walks.
Once in the winner's bracket, North Coast opened with a 5-3, Friday morning win over the Lake Oswego Renegades.
Pike was 3-for-3 with three RBI's for the Merchants, while Makaila Warfield had two doubles. The Future Fish knocked off the Wilsonville Wildcats, 9-5, setting up the first meeting between the two Clatsop County teams.
And North Coast scored the win, defeating the Future Fish, 5-3. Kate Barendse, Finley Cameron and Adrian Sterkle all had two hits apiece for the Fish.
The Merchants advanced to defeat the Washington Rage, 12-11, followed by an 8-7 victory over the Lady Liberties, who held an early 6-1 lead.
Emma Stevens was 2-for-3 at the plate, as was Pike, who also had a triple. Pitchers Gracelyn Brown and Makenzee Graff allowed eight hits with three strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Future Fish had to advance their way back through the loser's bracket.
The Astoria team bounced back with a 13-0 win over the Willamette Valley Outlaws, followed by a 12-2 decision over the Titans, a 7-1 victory over the Rampage Xplosion, and a 15-7 win over the Washington Rage.
The Future Fish held leads of 6-0 and 8-0, respectively, in the wins over the Xplosion and the Rage.
That set up the championship contest against the Merchants, and the Future Fish won the rematch with an 11-8 win. Aryana Adams was 3-for-3 and Sterkle also had three hits for the Futures, while Cameron scored three runs.
Astoria's win set up a tie-breaker and a second championship game, since both teams were 6-1 after seven games.
And in the final finale, the Merchants had just four hits, but managed the championship-clinching win, 4-2.
Pike had two of the four hits, while Brown allowed four hits, with two walks and a strikeout for the win.
The Future Fish played 11 games in four days, including five on the final day. The award for co-Most Valuable Players of the tournament was shared by Augusta Hayrynen and Barendse of the Future Fish.
Graff won the tournament's home run derby, and Warfield won the longest throw competition. Both are from the Long Beach peninsula.