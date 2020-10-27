The fall season continued for the North Coast Merchants' 14-and-under softball team last weekend, with — of course — more wins and another first place tournament trophy.
After winning a national title in September, the Merchants scored four victories in four games at Campbell Park in St. Helens.
North Coast swept two games apiece against the Bridgetown Bolts and the Northwest Thunder.
North Coast opened the weekend Saturday morning with an 8-1 win over Bridgetown.
The Merchants scored in their first four at-bats, and finished with nine hits, which included a double for Maddie Wilkin and a home run by Taeja Tuimato, who was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Bridgetown committed six errors, while Wilkin gave up five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
In Game 2, the Northwest Thunder committed seven errors, and Taylor Pass tossed a five-hitter to lead the Merchants to an 11-4 win.
North Coast had five hits of its own, led by London O'Brien (2-for-3, two doubles and two RBIs) and Tuimato (2-for-3, three runs scored).
The Merchants played the same two teams Sunday, opening with a 10-6 victory over Bridgetown, as North Coast banged out 11 hits, and the Bolts committed eight errors.
Tuimato, Jasmine Horton and Jazmyn Short had two hits apiece, while O'Brien had a double, and Tuimato and Wilkin each had a triple. Horton and Short drove in three runs each.
North Coast pounded out another 13 hits in an 8-1, five-inning win over the Thunder.
Wilkin pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks, and also led the offense with three hits.
Lily Simpson had two hits and two RBI's, O'Brien had two hits and drove in two runs with a double, and Tuimato added a triple as North Coast scored five runs in the third inning.
“Always a good way to finish the season,” said Merchant coach Ian O'Brien. “This group of girls was 25-7 on the year. We won the NAFA Oregon National tournament, as well as their last three tournaments. Lots of growth over the year and thankful to have had the opportunity, despite COVID.”
He added, “Great group of parents, kids and coaches.”
