Playing its second game in two days, Warrenton rallied from a 3-0 deficit after two innings Thursday, for an eventual 8-4 win over Willamina in a Coastal Range League softball game at Warrenton.
The Bulldogs put up three runs in the top of first inning, before Warrenton loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third.
Willamina pitcher Laney DeLoe managed to get Avyree Miethe to fly out for the first out, but Warrenton's Kaylie Poe doubled to right to score two runs. Lena Wakefield scored moments later on an error to tie the game.
Currently, the favorite for league Player of the Year is Miethe, who bounced back with an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning, her fourth home run in three games, and third in two days.
She has already surpassed the school record for home runs in a season (previously three, held by Stacey Moore).
Warrenton put the game away with four runs in the fourth, tacking on one in the sixth.
Miethe was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. DeLoe gave up 11 hits, with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
With 10 freshmen on the roster, Willamina dropped to 2-8 overall, while Warrenton improved to 1-1 in league, 5-5 overall.
Rainier 6, Warriors 3
A day earlier, Miethe was a one-player wrecking crew, but the Rainier Columbians managed to post a 6-3 win over the Warriors, in a league opener Wednesday at Rainier.
Warrenton out-hit the Columbians nine to five, while Miethe belted two solo home runs, the first Warrior ever to hit two home runs in the same game.
In the top of the sixth, with one out and no runners on base, Rainier pitcher Daysha Holmes intentionally walked Miethe in her final at-bat of the day.
The Columbians' Jamie Knox got the win in the circle, despite giving up nine hits. Miethe scattered five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Lena Wakefield had three of Warrenton's nine hits.