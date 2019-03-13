Molalla defeated Seaside 18-2, in a nonleague softball season opener Wednesday at Molalla.
Astoria's scheduled season opener Wednesday with Gladstone was cancelled, due to a lack of players for the Gladiators, who had several players out with an illness.
The Fishermen — facing a wave of illnesses themselves — are scheduled to play Thursday at Clatskanie.
