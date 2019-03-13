Molalla defeated Seaside 18-2, in a nonleague softball season opener Wednesday at Molalla.

Astoria's scheduled season opener Wednesday with Gladstone was cancelled, due to a lack of players for the Gladiators, who had several players out with an illness.

The Fishermen — facing a wave of illnesses themselves — are scheduled to play Thursday at Clatskanie.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

