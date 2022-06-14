Numerous players picked up awards this season, on the annual Cowapa all-League softball team, as voted on by the league's coaches.
The Player of the Year honor went to Astoria freshman Maddie Wilkin; the Designated Players of the Year were Emilie Eddy of Valley Catholic and Tillamook's Ashlyn Mattson; and Wilkin was also the Pitcher of the Year.
Astoria's Junior Israel and his staff of Korie Blacker, Libby DiBartolomeo and Lou Marconeri were named Coaches of the Year.
In addition to Wilkin, Astoria had seven other players earn all-league honors. Seaside landed five players on the all-league squad.
With three freshmen on the first team and two sophomore honorable mentions, the Lady Fish could be the dominant team in the Cowapa League for the next several years, after advancing to the 2022 quarterfinals.
Astoria won the league title with a 12-0 league record, well ahead of Valley Catholic (8-4) and Banks (5-7), both of which drop to the 3A level next season.
Astoria defeated Corbett 7-0 in a first round game, before dropping a 3-0 decision to Stayton in the quarterfinals, the program's first appearance in the final eight since 1983.
Under coach Tom Wilson, the Astoria softball team made the state playoffs in 1982 and 1983, when the OSAA had just two levels (AAA and AA-A).
Playing a schedule of big school opponents, the Lady Fishermen of 1983 defeated Sheridan 4-2 in a first round game, before an 8-2 loss to La Salle in the quarterfinals.
The complete 2022 Cowapa all-League softball team:
Player of the Year: Maddie Wilkin, Astoria
Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Wilkin, Astoria
Designated Players of the Year: Emilie Eddy, Valley Catholic; Ashlyn Mattson, Tillamook
Coach of the Year: Junior Israel, Astoria
First Team
Maddie Wilkin, Fr., Astoria
Chloe Bauer, Jr., Valley Catholic
Gaby Bauer, Fr., Valley Catholic
Ila Bowles, Sr., Seaside
Shelby Bruney, Fr., Astoria
Mary Crosby, Fr., Valley Catholic
Kassandra Douglas, Sr., Banks
Gabi Garcia, Jr., Tillamook
Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic
Nayomi Holmstedt, Fr., Astoria
Tara Lair, Sr., Seaside
Mary Lou Lux, Sr., Valley Catholic
Tenley Matteucci, Sr., Astoria
Abby Nofield, Jr., Seaside
Hannah Obrist, Fr., Tillamook
Hayden Rockwell, Sr., Banks
Alex Saunders, Jr., Banks
Mercedes Walter, Jr., Astoria
Honorable Mention
Emma Arden, Sr., Seaside
Avery Biederman, So., Astoria
Megan Davis, Sr., Astoria
Fionna Duryea, So., Astoria
Taylor Haltiner, Sr., Tillamook
Jordyn Maller, Fr., Banks
Erin Owsley, Sr., Seaside
Tori Pesterfield, Jr., Tillamook
Caitlin Queen, So., Valley Catholic
Morgan Rockwell, Jr., Banks