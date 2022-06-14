Maddie Wilkin, Astoria softball

Astoria freshman pitcher Maddie Wilkin picked up the first of many awards she will be receiving over the next four years.

 Gary Henley

Numerous players picked up awards this season, on the annual Cowapa all-League softball team, as voted on by the league's coaches.

The Player of the Year honor went to Astoria freshman Maddie Wilkin; the Designated Players of the Year were Emilie Eddy of Valley Catholic and Tillamook's Ashlyn Mattson; and Wilkin was also the Pitcher of the Year.

Astoria's Junior Israel and his staff of Korie Blacker, Libby DiBartolomeo and Lou Marconeri were named Coaches of the Year.

In addition to Wilkin, Astoria had seven other players earn all-league honors. Seaside landed five players on the all-league squad.

With three freshmen on the first team and two sophomore honorable mentions, the Lady Fish could be the dominant team in the Cowapa League for the next several years, after advancing to the 2022 quarterfinals.

Astoria won the league title with a 12-0 league record, well ahead of Valley Catholic (8-4) and Banks (5-7), both of which drop to the 3A level next season.

Astoria defeated Corbett 7-0 in a first round game, before dropping a 3-0 decision to Stayton in the quarterfinals, the program's first appearance in the final eight since 1983.

Under coach Tom Wilson, the Astoria softball team made the state playoffs in 1982 and 1983, when the OSAA had just two levels (AAA and AA-A).

Playing a schedule of big school opponents, the Lady Fishermen of 1983 defeated Sheridan 4-2 in a first round game, before an 8-2 loss to La Salle in the quarterfinals.

The complete 2022 Cowapa all-League softball team:

Player of the Year: Maddie Wilkin, Astoria

Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Wilkin, Astoria

Designated Players of the Year: Emilie Eddy, Valley Catholic; Ashlyn Mattson, Tillamook

Coach of the Year: Junior Israel, Astoria

First Team

Maddie Wilkin, Fr., Astoria

Chloe Bauer, Jr., Valley Catholic

Gaby Bauer, Fr., Valley Catholic

Ila Bowles, Sr., Seaside

Shelby Bruney, Fr., Astoria

Mary Crosby, Fr., Valley Catholic

Kassandra Douglas, Sr., Banks

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Gabi Garcia, Jr., Tillamook

Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic

Nayomi Holmstedt, Fr., Astoria

Tara Lair, Sr., Seaside

Mary Lou Lux, Sr., Valley Catholic

Tenley Matteucci, Sr., Astoria

Abby Nofield, Jr., Seaside

Hannah Obrist, Fr., Tillamook

Hayden Rockwell, Sr., Banks

Alex Saunders, Jr., Banks

Mercedes Walter, Jr., Astoria

Honorable Mention

Emma Arden, Sr., Seaside

Avery Biederman, So., Astoria

Megan Davis, Sr., Astoria

Fionna Duryea, So., Astoria

Taylor Haltiner, Sr., Tillamook

Jordyn Maller, Fr., Banks

Erin Owsley, Sr., Seaside

Tori Pesterfield, Jr., Tillamook

Caitlin Queen, So., Valley Catholic

Morgan Rockwell, Jr., Banks

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.