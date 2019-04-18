After a six-day layoff, the Astoria softball team returned to action Thursday with an 11-1 win over Seaside, in Cowapa League action at CMH Field.
The Lady Fishermen highlighted their day with a seven-run fourth inning, in which Emma Biederman had a bases-loaded triple, and scored on an error on the same hit.
Astoria pitcher Julia Norris tossed a one-hitter, with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings. She was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles.
Lexi Lyngstad finished 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.
The Fishermen host a big game Monday with Banks, followed by five straight road games, beginning with a nonleague contest Tuesday at Warrenton. Seaside hosts Tillamook on Monday.
