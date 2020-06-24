The North Coast Merchants were in action last weekend with two teams playing eight games over Saturday and Sunday in Newberg.
And it was a tough weekend for the Merchants, as the North Coast 18-and-under team went 1-3, as did the Merchants’ 14-and-under squad in a tournament at the Darnell Wright Sports Complex.
The North Coast 18U team opened play Saturday with a 10-5 win over the Titans, as the Merchants jumped on their opponents with four runs in the first inning and six in the third.
North Coast pitchers Hannah Dietrichs and Brynn Tarabochia gave up nine hits with two strikeouts and a walk, while the Merchants made the most of their eight hits.
Julia Norris was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Kylee Tarabochia had a double and scored three runs and Dietrichs had a triple and drove in three runs.
The Gresham Vengeance defeated the Merchants 9-6 in Saturday’s second game, building a 7-6 after just two innings.
Avyree Miethe was 3-for-3 at the plate and scored twice for North Coast. Norris was 2-for-3 with a double, and Kylee Tarabochia was 2-3 and scored twice.
The Vengence had three doubles by Peyton Bradley, Madison Knudson and Madison Sternoff.
On Sunday, the Clackamas Bandits defeated the Merchants 9-0, as Bandit pitchers Faith Collar and Alexis Miles allowed just three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. Clackamas had triples from Elli Martin and Vanessa Smoke.
In Sunday’s second game, Miethe was again 3-for-3, but the Vengeance scored a 4-1 win. Clackamas pitchers allowed six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
14U results
The North Coast Merchants’ 14U team lost Saturday games to the Black Widows (9-0) and Crossfire (8-1), then dropped an 11-8 decision to the Rough Riders in Sunday’s first game, in which the Merchants led 4-0 after a half inning.
Taeja Tuimato was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice while Taylor Pass also had two hits and two runs scored.
The Rough Riders rallied with two runs in the first, two in the second and seven in the fourth.
The Merchants finally scored their first win in Sunday’s second game, 13-3 over the Lions.
North Coast scored six runs in the first inning to set the tone, and added one in the second and six more in the third in their three plate appearances.
The Merchants had 10 hits, highlighted by a double from Maddie Wilkin and a triple by Lily Simpson.
Pass was the winning pitcher and was 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored while teammate London O’Brien had two hits and scored twice.
