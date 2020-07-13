A full weekend of softball resulted in two wins and three losses for the North Coast Merchants' 18-and-under team, which competed at a tournament Saturday and Sunday.
North Coast opened the tournament Saturday afternoon against the Eugene Lightning 16U team, which posted a 9-0 win over the Merchants in four innings.
Eugene pitchers Malia Williams, Layla Martinez and Natalie Plough allowed just three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Hours later, the Merchants bounced back with a 13-12 win over the Milwaukie Mayhem.
The game lasted just three innings, with the two teams combining for 25 runs and 18 hits.
Brynn Tarabochia was the only North Coast player with two hits, while Avyree Miethe belted a home run, Mia McFadden and Tarabochia both had triples, and Hannah Dietrichs added a double.
Pitchers Madelynn Weaver, Julia Norris and Emma Biederman allowed nine hits and six walks, with one strikeout.
On Sunday, the Merchants played three games in a little over four hours, starting with a 12-5 win over the Impact.
Norris was 3-for-3 with a home run and five runs batted in, while Tarabochia and Norris allowed just two hits in four innings, with six strikeouts.
Against the Gresham 18U Vengeance, the Merchants trailed 7-0 after two innings, before rallying with a five-run third inning.
But the Vengeance managed to hold off the Merchants over the next two innings for a 7-5 win.
Gresham pitchers Allie Olson and Abby Bradley scattered four hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.
Melia Kapua led North Coast at the plate (2-for-2, two RBIs and a triple), while Dietrichs and Weaver (teammates at Knappa) allowed six hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
In the final game of the weekend — a rematch with the Mayhem — North Coast built a 3-0 lead after a half inning, before Milwaukie rallied for an 8-5 win.
The Merchants rapped out nine hits, including two apiece for Norris and Abby Nofield, who had a triple.
Dietrichs, Tarabochia and Norris gave up just six hits with three strikeouts, but four errors in the field cost the Merchants. The Mayhem scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, and the game was stopped after five innings.
Merchants' 14U team wins three
The North Coast Merchants' 14-and-under team racked up 34 runs in just 20 innings of play Saturday, as the team of local softball players won three games with one loss in a tournament at Newberg.
In a 9:30 a.m. start Saturday morning, the Merchants pounded out eight hits and scored 17 runs in three innings, in a 17-0 win over the Rolling Thunder at the Darnell Wright Sports Complex.
Maddie Wilkin led the offense for North Coast, going 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs. Teammate Lily Simpson was 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs.
London O'Brien had three RBIs, while three pitchers (Wilkin, Taylor Pass and O'Brien), allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Rolling Thunder committed seven errors in the field, and gave up five runs in the first inning, three in the second and nine in the third.
North Coast followed with a 2-1 victory over the Gresham Rebels, who had runners at second and third when the Merchants recorded the final out.
The Merchants had two runs on just one hit, while the Rebels had one run on three hits.
Wilkin struck out six batters over the first two innings, had nine strikeouts through four, and finished with 13 strikeouts, with two walks.
Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Jaime Annat of the Merchants singled, took second on a wild pitch and later scored on an error. Teammate Kendall Jackson reached on an error, took second on another error and scored on a passed ball. And that was all the scoring, as Wilkin kept the Rebels scoreless over the final three innings.
The Merchants split a pair of games later in the day.
Their only loss came against the Sherwood Fireballs, who posted a 4-3 decision over North Coast in a wild eight-inning affair.
Both teams scored one run in the seventh inning, and headed to extra innings, where the Fireballs scored three runs in the top of the eighth.
Singles by Izzy Wagner and Kamryn Long led to a three-run inning for Sherwood, for a 4-1 lead.
North Coast answered with two runs on a Sherwood error, and had the bases loaded with just one out.
But Fireball pitcher Ava Hernandez managed to retire the next two in a row to end the rally. She gave up just five hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Wilkin pitched all eight innings for the Merchants and took the tough loss, despite giving up seven hits and two walks, with 14 strikeouts.
Taeja Tuimato had two of the five hits for North Coast.
The Merchants bounced back strong with a 12-0 win over the North Coast's second 14U team.
Wilkin needed just four innings to toss a perfect game, striking out eight with no hits, no walks and no base runners allowed.
Tuimato had a double and a home run, and Pass scored three runs.
The North Coast A team improved to 6-6 overall, with games Saturday at Rainier.
