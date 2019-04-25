Rainier pitchers Taleah King and Kyla Cook shut down the Warrenton bats Thursday afternoon, leading the Columbians to a 5-1 win over the Warriors in a Coastal Range League softball game at Warrenton.
King started and pitched three innings before giving way to Cook, and the two pitchers allowed just three hits in the Rainier victory.
Rainier loaded the bases (a single and two hit batters) with no outs in the top of the first, but only scored one run.
The Columbians loaded the bases again in their second at-bat, but Warrenton pitcher Mia McFadden worked her way out of the jam, getting Reese Schimmel to ground in to a force out for the third out.
Rainier loaded the bases yet again in the third inning, and this time a single by Jaedyn Larsen scored two runs for a 3-0 lead.
The Warriors finally struck back in the bottom of the fifth, sparked by a leadoff double from Ruby Dyer.
One out later, Melia Kapua singled to put courtesy runner Taylor Cardinaletta at third, and she scored moments later on an error for Warrenton's only run.
The Columbians tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh, and Cook finished off the Warriors in the bottom of the seventh.
Cook and King combined for eight strikeouts and no walks, while Dyer had two of Warrenton's three hits.
McFadden and Avyree Miethe limited the Columbians to just six hits, with one walk and eight hit batters.
