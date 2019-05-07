It was Rainier's day Tuesday, in a Coastal Range League softball doubleheader with Warrenton.
Playing on Rainier's home field, the Columbians scored a sweep over the Warriors, 10-0 and 11-0.
Rainier broke open a close Game 1 with five runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.
Four of Rainier's eight hits went for extra bases, including a double and a triple for Kyla Howell, and a home run for Kim Brusco.
Avyree Miethe had two of Warrenton's three hits off Rainier pitcher Taleah King, including a double.
The Columbians were the visiting team in Game 2, in which they scored two runs in the first inning for a quick lead, then added nine runs over the next two innings.
King and Kyla Cook combined on a six-hit shutout, while Rainier had 10 hits off two Warrenton pitchers.
Miethe and Kenzie Ramsey had two hits apiece for the Warriors, while Paige Kellar was 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the No. 5-ranked Columbians.
