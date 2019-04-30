Knappa's Vicki Ramvick was 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five runs batted in, more than enough for the Loggers in a 17-2 Northwest League softball win Tuesday at Portland Christian.
Knappa improves to 10-6 in league play, second in the standings behind Vernonia. Portland Christian falls to 0-17 overall.
Emily Nicholson pitched the first three innings for the Loggers to pick up the win, with Hannah Dietrichs tossing the final two innings.
Madelynn Weaver celebrated her birthday with two hits, including a double and three RBI's. Bayle McCall added a triple for the Loggers, who host a Friday doubleheader with the winless Royals.
