The Seaside Riptide 12-and-under softball hosted a tournament Saturday and Sunday at Broadway Field, and won a pair of games, as did the North Coast Merchants' 12U team.
The Merchants began the weekend with two victories Saturday, 7-4 over the Astoria Fish, and 7-6 over the Riptide.
In the opener, the Merchants held a slim 2-0 lead through two innings, before erupting for five runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run single from Mylie Lempea that scored Aubrey Rusinovich and Taryen Wray.
Lempea later scored on a double steal, and Tressa McMullen’s single drove in Aryana Adams for a 7-0 lead. North Coast drew six walks in the inning.
The Fish scored two runs in the third and two in the fourth, and finished with 11 hits to four for the Merchants.
Ten different players had hits for the Fish.
In Saturday’s second game, North Coast posted four runs in the top of the first, then had to hold off the Riptide, who scored three in the bottom of the fifth before the final out was recorded.
Merchant pitcher Gracelyn Brown scattered five hits with three strikeouts and four walks, while Lempea was 2-for-2 in the leadoff spot, with three runs scored.
Natalie Pike and Brown each had a double.
Carly Corder had two of Seaside’s six hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Lydia Klumper and Corder gave up six hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks. Corder struck out nine batters in four innings.
A Thunder sweep
It was a different story for the Merchants on Sunday, as the Oregon Thunder of Hillsboro swept a pair from North Coast, 14-2 and 5-3.
The Thunder pounded out 17 hits in Game 1, and led 10-0 after two innings.
North Coast kept it much closer in the second game, trailing 4-2 after three innings. Each team scored a run in the fourth, and the game ended after four innings.
The Merchants were limited to just three hits.
Meanwhile, the Seaside Riptide went 2-1-1 in four games, which included a 0-0 tie in their opening game Saturday against the Thunder.
After Saturday’s loss to the Merchants, the Riptide bounced back with two wins Sunday over the Fish, 11-9 and 11-6.
Seaside had nine hits in the first game, and led 9-4 after just two innings.
Corder and Kenzie Starr each finished with two hits, with Corder scoring three runs and Starr driving in two with two runs scored.
Starr had a triple, while Corder and Layla Varozza each had a triple.
In the circle, Corder and Klumper combined on a three-hitter, with 10 strikeouts and six walks.
Seaside collected another nine hits in the second game, including two apiece for Varozza, Klumper, Carly Corder and Allie Corder.
Starr and Varozza each had a triple, and Carly Corder scattered seven hits and seven walks with six strikeouts.
Seaside improved to 6-3-1 for the fall season, and the Merchants are 7-5.
