The Seaside 10U Riptide softball team hosted the 2020 “Hobbit Tournament,” last week at Broadway Field.
Coached by Nicole Sturgell and assisted by Marcus Brown, Erika Marshall and Adam Israel, the Riptide won four of five games Saturday Sunday against the Banks Braves, Canby Rebels and Astoria Fish.
They secured the championship with a 10-7 win Sunday over Banks.
Riptide players include Baylee Bishop, Maisyn Brown, Keeli Card, McKenzie Haag, Kamryn Israel, Jahzara Marshall, Lily Morris, Lolly Rahl, Olive Stock, Berkely Sturgell and Lila Thornburg.
The tournament finale with the Braves was head-to-head through four innings.
In the top of the fourth inning, Riptide catcher McKenzie Haag threw a Banks runner out at third, where Thornburg applied the tag for the third out of the inning.
Tied 7-7 going into the bottom of the fourth, Haag singled and Marshall followed with a walk.
And Berkely Sturgell provided the game's big blast, belting an inside-the park home run for the game-winning runs.
Marshall and Sturgell both pitched in all five games, with a combined 36 strikeouts over 18 innings. Haag and Thornburg both caught all five games, helping to secure the championship win.
“Morris had a great tournament,” said Seaside coach Nicole Sturgell. “Stock, Rahl, Bishop, Israel, Marshall, and Thornburg all stepped up and hit the ball. Brown and Card ran the bases well. It was an all around team effort.”
She added, “Every player on this team contributed. These girls’ bats really came alive. The growth and improvement in each player, every week, has also been really awesome to see. These girls worked hard, they displayed great sportsmanship, and they really deserved this win.”
