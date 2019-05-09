Their final overall record (5-19) wasn't what they wanted, but the Seaside softball team at least finished the 2019 season on a positive note.
The Gulls overcame a 4-1 deficit after four innings and scored a run in the top of the eighth, on their way to a 5-4 win at Warrenton in a nonleague game Thursday afternoon.
Seaside snapped a six-game losing skid in the process, while the Warriors have one more nonleague contest (Saturday at Monroe) before opening the league playoffs next Tuesday.
In Thursday's meeting, the Warriors opened a 2-0 lead in the third inning, as Claire Bussert had a leadoff double and Dani Bue drew a walk.
Bussert was forced out at third, but Ruby Dyer followed with an infield single, and a Seaside error allowed two runs to score.
The Gulls snapped a three-game scoreless streak with a run in the top of the fourth. Erin Owsley and Emma Brown drew walks, and Owsley scored on a grounder by Emma Meyer.
Warrenton answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kenzie Ramsey drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Brianna Quashnick's double to left. One out later, Quashnick scored on an RBI grounder by Bue for a 4-1 advantage.
The gradual Seaside comeback began with one run in the fifth (Brianna Hill was hit by a pitch and scored on a steal), and the Gulls managed another run in the sixth.
Warrenton loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Seaside pitcher Gracie Rhodes retired two straight to get out of the inning.
The Warriors were one out away from a win in the top of the seventh, but with two outs and no runners on base, Seaside's Erin Owsley and Sidney Owsley had back-to-back singles, and both advanced on a wild pitch.
Meyer came through with an infield single that scored Erin Owsley with the tying run.
The Warriors were held scoreless in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, and the teams headed to the eighth.
Playing her final softball game, Seaside senior Alyssa Goin opened the extra frame with a leadoff walk. She took second on a passed ball, eventually reached third, then scored the go-ahead run on a two-out error by the Warriors.
And Seaside's final run of the season would be a game-winner, as Rhodes retired the Warriors in order in the bottom of the eighth.
Rhodes gave up eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks, while the Gulls managed five hits off three Warrenton pitchers.
Bussert was 4-for-5 for Warrenton, which finished fourth in the Coastal Range League with a 2-10 record, and will host Willamina (1-9) in a league playoff Tuesday.
