Seaside returned to action Tuesday in the Sandy tournament, where the Lady Gulls were looking bounce back from a loss Monday to Silverton.
Seaside played twice on Day 2, opening with a 7-2 loss to Elmira, and Reynolds defeated the Gulls 11-0 in the second game.
In Game 1, Elmira scored three runs in the top of the first inning, and the Falcons added one run each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.
Elmira had six hits, highlighted by two home runs by Riley Peeler, while the Gulls scored their only two runs in the sixth inning.
Brianna Boyd had two of Seaside's five hits, including a double.
Reynolds — the No. 2-ranked team at the 6A level — had 14 hits off two Seaside pitchers in Game 2, including three hits apiece for Kayley King, Mikayla Buffington and Kam Farmer. Daphne Scott had two of the Raiders' four doubles.
Alyssa Goin had three of Seaside's six hits, including a double.
Reynolds pitchers Emilee Dorr and Olivia Hutchins combined to strike out nine with one walk.
