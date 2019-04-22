Tillamook had 11 hits — including four doubles and a triple — but stranded 12 baserunners, while the Seaside Lady Gulls made the plays when they needed to for an 8-7 Cowapa League softball win Monday over the Cheesemakers at Broadway Field.
Seaside snapped a 5-5 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then gave up two in the seventh before pitcher Emma Meyer was able to record the final out with Tillamook runners at second and third.
The Gulls had nine hits off two Tillamook pitchers, with two hits apiece for Erin Owsley, Alyssa Goin and Kandice Flaigg.
Emma Brown drove in three runs for Seaside, while teammate Tara Lair had a triple.
The win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Gulls, who improve to 1-5 in league, 4-13 overall. Seaside hosts Banks on Wednesday.
