Despite an 18-4 loss at Banks, the Seaside softball team closed out one of its most successful seasons ever, as the Lady Gulls finished 9-5 overall, 8-4 in league.
Seaside trailed 6-0 after two innings, but had its best inning of the season, scoring four runs in the top of the third against the undefeated (14-0) Braves.
Banks responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the third and tacked on two in the fourth.
The Braves had 16 hits, while Banks pitchers Brooke Vandehey, Alex Saunders and Jessica Stewart limited Seaside to three hits.
Banks had six doubles but committed five errors to Seaside's four. The Gulls lose just three seniors, Kandice Flaigg, Gracie Rhodes and Emma Taylor.
Loggers split twinbill
The Vernonia and Knappa softball teams combined for 50 runs in two games Friday at Knappa, bringing their spring schedules to a close.
Vernonia won the first game, 11-10, before Knappa won the Game 2 nonleague contest, 16-13.
Knappa trailed by six runs in Game 1, and a late rally came up short. It was Knappa's fourth straight league loss by one run.
Vicki Ramvick was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs.
In Game 2, starter Emily Larsen got the win, helping Knappa finish 6-8 overall, 5-5 in league. The Loggers lose just two seniors, Ramvick and Raven Corcoran.
Rainier sweeps at Warrenton
In Coastal Range League softball Friday, Rainier swept a doubleheader at Warrenton, 16-0 and 13-3.
The Columbians built a 12-0 lead through three innings in Game 1 and put up six runs in the first inning of the second game. Rainier senior Kyla Cook tossed a one-hitter in the opener, and Warrenton committed eight errors.
Avyree Miethe had a home run in Game 2 for the Warriors, who finish 2-13. Warrenton had seven freshmen and just one senior on this year's roster, Mia McFadden.