Seaside was out-hit and committed seven errors defensively, but the Lady Gulls rallied from a 7-5 deficit in the fifth inning to score an eventual 13-7 win over Ilwaco in a nonleague, cross-river softball game Monday at Broadway Field.
The Fishermen had more hits (six to four) and had only two errors, but gave up six runs in the bottom of the sixth to help the Gulls post their first victory of the season.
Gracie Hughes went the distance in the circle for Seaside, striking out eight with five walks.
Seaside's Kandice Flaigg and Alyssa Goin combined for just one hit, but they scored three runs apiece and drew five of Seaside's 12 walks. The Gulls were also hit by pitch four times.
Erin Owsley and Emma Meyer each scored twice for Seaside.
