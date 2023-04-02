The Seaside softball team swept through the small school competition over the weekend in their annual spring break tournament at Broadway Field.
As the only 4A team in the field, Seaside scored decisive wins over 1A Pilot Rock (12-2), 3A Umatilla (12-3) and 2A Gaston (12-6) in three games on Friday and Saturday.
The Gulls drew a combined 32 walks in the three victories.
In their first game, Seaside scored 12 runs on just one hit against Pilot Rock, relying instead on 18 walks. Jazel Garcia had Seaside’s only hit, a triple.
On Saturday, Seaside built an 8-3 lead after three innings, then scored four in the fourth to end the game.
Carly Corder pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and seven walks, while the Gulls rapped out seven hits and drew seven walks.
In the closest game, the Gulls rallied from a 5-4 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth to defeat Gaston.
Seaside had nine hits and drew another seven walks, while Lydia Klumper and Alissa Betts each had a double.
Klumper gave up eight hits with three strikeouts.
