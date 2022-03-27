Seaside softball's annual Spring Break Tournament made its return over the weekend at Broadway Field, where the host Gulls won two and lost one.

Seaside had victories over Umatilla (15-0) and Rainier (15-9), with an 11-6 loss to Stayton.

The Gulls held a 6-0 lead over the Eagles in Saturday's first game. Seaside opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, as Erin Owsley and Hailey Hughes both drew walks.

Owsley took second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a wild pitch. Hughes also scored on a wild pitch.

Seaside went on to score six runs in the inning on one hit, four walks, a hit batter and multiple wild pitches.

Stayton rallied with four runs in the fourth and five in the sixth on its way to the win.

Seaside plays Tuesday at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

