SEASIDE — The Seaside softball team opened its annual tournament Friday with an inning to forget, then closed it Saturday with a win to remember.
Overall, the Lady Gulls went 2-2, as they prepare for their league opener Tuesday vs. Astoria.
In Seaside's first game of the tournament Friday, North Marion scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, before the Gulls were able to record the first out.
Seaside rallied and trailed 9-6 after one inning, before the Huskies were able to close out an 11-8 victory.
The Gulls bounced back late Friday night with a 19-7 win over Umatilla.
Seaside had eight hits off two Umatilla pitchers, who combined to give up 15 walks with 14 wild pitches.
Brianna Hill led the Gulls' offense, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI's and four runs scored.
Seaside's Erin Owsley had a double, Alyssa Goin had a triple, and Kandice Flaigg highlighted the game with a home run.
The Gulls turned two double plays defensively, while Gracie Rhodes was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit in her two and two-thirds innings pitched.
Seaside played North Eugene in a Saturday afternoon game which featured a combined 27 hits.
The Highlanders built a 6-0 lead before the Gulls rallied and eventually took a 7-6 lead with a four-run fifth inning.
North Eugene answered with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win.
Goin had another triple, Brianna Hill drove in three runs, and Emma Brown had three of Seaside's 15 hits.
The Gulls finished the tournament with a 12-1 win over winless Woodburn (0-7).
Brown had three more hits, while Flaigg had a triple and a home run, and finished with three RBI's and three runs scored.
Emma Meyer was the winning pitcher, as she scattered five hits with four strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.