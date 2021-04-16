Seaside improved to 2-0 with a 10-7 victory over Valley Catholic in Cowapa League softball action Thursday at Broadway Field.
Seaside pitcher Gracie Rhodes struck out 10 batters with two walks, while the Gulls supported her with five runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth on their way to the win.
The Valiants had six hits and held a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth before Seaside’s rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Seaside’s Tara Lair and Kandice Flaigg had two hits apiece, and Ila Bowles had three hits with a double. Erin Owsley had a double and drove in four runs.
Malia Groshong had a home run for Valley Catholic.
Banks 8, Astoria 3
Both teams had just three hits, but the Banks Braves made the most of their opportunities for an 8-2 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League softball game Thursday at Banks.
Halle Helmersen, Tenley Matteucci and Fionna Duryea had the only hits for Astoria, which dropped to 0-2.
Olivia Wyatt had a triple for the Braves, who led 5-0 after one inning, taking advantage of two walks and three Astoria errors.