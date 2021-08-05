The Banks Braves swept the post-season awards for Cowapa League softball in 2021.
In addition to having every starter on the all-league squad, the Braves had the Player of the Year (sophomore Olivia Wyatt), the Pitcher of the Year (senior Brooke Vandehey), and the Designated Player of the Year (senior Jessica Stewart), while Rosi Contri of Banks and Joy Richardson of Tillamook shared the Coaches of the Year honor.
The five-team Cowapa League had all five starting shortstops on the first team. The No. 1 pitcher for each team was also selected all-league, with four on the first team.
It was also a great year to be a Gull, as Seaside had a pitcher, catcher, all four infielders and one outfielder earn all-league honors. Six Astoria players were named all-league.
In the 3A Coastal Range League, state champion Clatskanie dominated the selections, with 11 players earning all-league honors. The Tigers defeated Rainier in the unofficial 3A state championship game last spring. Warrenton's lone selection was junior Avyree Miethe, to the first team. The Warriors also earned the league's Sportsmanship award.
Cowapa All-League
Player of the Year: Olivia Wyatt, Banks
Pitcher of the Year: Brooke Vandehey, Banks
Designated Player of the Year: Jessica Stewart, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Rosi Contri, Banks; Joy Richardson, Tillamook
First Team
P: Brooke Vandehey, Sr., Banks
P: Emma Biederman, Sr., Astoria
P: Torrin Richardson, Jr., Tillamook
P: Gracie Rhodes, Sr., Seaside
C: Olivia Wyatt, So., Banks
C: Malia Groshong, Fr., Valley Catholic
C: Mollie Matthews, Jr., Astoria
1B: Tenley Matteucci, Jr., Astoria
1B: Maddy Vandehey, Sr., Banks
2B: Tara Lair, Jr., Seaside
3B: Kassandra Douglas, Jr., Banks
3B: Erin Owsley, Jr., Seaside
SS: Chloe Bauer, So., Valley Cathholic
SS: Kandice Flaigg, Sr., Seaside
SS: Halle Helmersen, Sr., Astoria
SS: Nessa Hurliman, Sr., Tillamook
SS: Hayden Rockwell, Jr., Banks
LF: Ila Bowles, Jr., Seaside
CF: Hailey Frame, Sr., Banks
RF: Sydney Maller, Jr., Banks
DP: Jessica Stewart, Sr., Banks
Honorable Mention
P: Jules Hayes, Fr., Valley Catholic
C: Kylie Burden, Fr., Tillamook
C: Abby Nofield, So., Seaside
1B: Gabriella Garcia, So., Tillamook
1B: Emma Taylor, Sr., Seaside
2B: Alex Saunders, So., Banks
3B: Mary Lou Lux, Jr., Valley Catholic
3B: Shelby Rasmussen, Sr., Astoria
OF: Madison Both, Sr., Astoria
LF: Hanna Saunders, Sr., Banks
Coastal Range All-League
League champion: Clatskanie
State champion: Clatskanie
Player of the Year: Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie
Pitcher of the Year: Kyla Cook, Rainier
Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie
Sportsmanship: Warrenton
First Team
Olivia Sprague, Sr., Clatskanie
Shelby Blodgett, Sr., Clatskanie
Kyla Cook, Sr., Rainier
Alexis Crape, Sr., Rainier
Laney DeLoe, Fr., Willamina
Addie Gates, Jr., Taft
Nat Gates, So., Taft
Lacey Makinson, Fr., Rainier
Avyree Miethe, Jr., Warrenton
Reese Schimmel, Sr., Rainier
Alexis Smith, Sr., Clatskanie
Kylie Thomas, So., Clatskanie
Second Team
Kalani Ausmus, Sr., Clatskanie
Kendall Crape, So., Rainier
Madison Diehl, Jr., Willamina
Delaney Fortelany, Fr., Rainier
Kami Harrison, Sr., Clatskanie
Jamie Knox, Jr., Rainier
Megan McClure, So., Clatskanie
Amaryssa Mooney, Sr., Willamina
Amelia Mooney, Sr., Willamina
Kaity Sizemore, Sr., Clatskanie
Claire Tolan, Sr., Taft
Hailey Weaver, So., Taft
Honorable Mention
Olivia Coulter, Jr., Taft
Katrina Graham, Sr., Willamina
Cloee McLeod, Jr., Clatskanie
Paige Taylor, Fr., Clatskanie