Seaside opened the two-day Sandy tournament against Silverton, which scored early and often for a 14-2 victory Monday morning over the Gulls.
The Foxes scored five runs in the first, six in the second, and tacked on three in the top of the third for all 14 runs.
Silverton pitcher Mila Perez gave up just three hits, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Seaside pitchers Emma Meyer and Gracie Rhodes scattered six hits, while the Gulls committed seven errors in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.