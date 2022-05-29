The Stayton Eagles set the tone early, and while the Astoria Lady Fishermen displayed some of their “never-say-die spirit” late in the game, the end result was a 3-0 win for the Eagles in a 4A state quarterfinal softball game Friday at CMH Field.
Stayton still had to sweat out an Astoria rally in the sixth, but held on for the win, which advances the Eagles to a Tuesday semifinal at Marist. The best season in program history comes to an end for Astoria (21-4 overall), which lost for just the second time in its last 23 games.
And a stunning loss it was for the Lady Fish, who had defeated Stayton 9-1 just 11 days earlier.
But the Eagles turned the tables in Friday's game, as junior pitcher Jessica Rule tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk. She was perfect through four innings.
“The last time we played, (the Eagles) started a lefty, and we scored six runs off her, then they brought in Rule, and we still scored three more,” said Astoria coach Junior Israel. “But she was tough (Friday). She threw a great game, and we just couldn't get anything going.”
Call it a “learning experience” for the young Astoria team, which will be back next season. And the year after that, and the year after that. The Lady Fishermen could be the team everyone is chasing in 4A softball, beginning in 2023.
The program has come a long way since the Tapiola Park, a.k.a., the “Dairy Queen Field” days. The crowd at Friday's game never would have fit around the old field.
“It was good,” Israel said. “We had good fan support all year, and we've never had that many fans for a home game.”
In the top of the first inning, Stayton's Christine McCants led off with a triple to the fence. She scored on a sacrifice fly from Rule, which proved to be the winning run.
As pitcher, Rule retired the first 13 batters she faced, before Maddie Wilkin drew a one-out walk in the fifth.
Meanwhile, the Eagles tacked on two runs in the third inning. Sophomore Abigail Archuleta had a one-out single, which was followed by a pair of crucial Astoria mistakes.
An error on a bunt by Isabelle Trevino allowed Archuleta to score, and McCants scored on a ground-out by Rule, who was 0-for-4 at the plate, but drove in two runs.
In the bottom of the sixth, some miscommunication by the Stayton fielders allowed two Astoria runners to reach base.
Astoria's only hit was a pop fly by Avery Biederman that dropped untouched to lead off the inning.
One out later, Nayomi Holmstedt reached on a fielder's choice, and all of a sudden the Lady Fish had the tying run at the plate with one out and their No. 2 and 3 hitters coming to bat.
But after a short meeting with her coach, Rule retired the next two players on ground outs to get out of the inning.
Likewise, Wilkin had to work out of a few jams herself.
Stayton had a leadoff triple in the fourth, and leadoff singles in the fifth and seventh, but Wilkin responded and the Eagles left the runners stranded in all three innings.
Astoria's freshman pitcher scattered four hits and struck out two with one walk.
“Maddie's tough. She's really grown and matured, just this year,” Israel said.
After the game, he added, “Our two seniors, Tenley (Matteucci) and Megan (Davis), they were upset, and the girls were disappointed. But hopefully this will be a 'stepping stone' type year, on our way to bigger things.”
Making the state championship game at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, “is our goal,” Israel said.