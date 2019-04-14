Warrenton turned three double plays on the day, but even that did not help the Warriors in a doubleheader softball game Friday at Taft.
The seventh-ranked Tigers had to rally from deficits in both games, but eventually scored a sweep, 8-1 and 9-3.
Taft improves to 9-4 overall, 2-1 in the Coastal Range League standings. The Warriors fall to 3-5, 0-2.
Warrenton jumped on the scoreboard first in the opener, when Kenzie Ramsey had a leadoff single in the second inning, took second on an error, stole third and then stole home for a 1-0 lead.
Taft rallied with three runs in the fourth, and tacked on four in the fifth for a 7-1 advantage. The Tigers finished with five doubles in Game 1.
Taft led 2-1 through three innings of Game 2, before Warrenton staged a rally of its own.
Ramsey reached on an error, Brianna Quaschnick followed with a single, and both advanced on a double steal with one out.
Ruby Dyer had an infield single to load the bases, and the Warriors recaptured the lead when Lilly Thomas singled to bring in Ramsey, and Quaschnick scored on a wild pitch.
But the Tigers answered in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a few Warrenton errors to score five runs for a 7-3 lead.
Taft's Emma Coulter was the winning pitcher in both games, as the junior threw a total of 183 pitches, and limited Warrenton to just seven total hits, with 13 strikeouts and one walk in Game 1, and five strikeouts and three walks in the nightcap.
Warrenton's Jade Freniere had a double in the opener, and Avyree Miethe had a triple in Game 2 for the Warriors, who host a single game Monday with Willamina.
