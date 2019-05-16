Taft scored six runs in the third inning and tacked on three in the fourth, and that was plenty for Tiger pitcher Emma Coulter, who tossed a five-hit shutout for 10-0 win Thursday over Warrenton.
The league playoff loss spelled the end of the season for the Warriors, who struggled offensively against Coulter, and also committed four errors.
After a scoreless first inning, Taft manufactured one run in the second, then began the bottom of the third with a single, followed by a Warrenton error, two more singles, a double by Olivia Coulter, a hit batter and a single by Kyla Knott for a 5-0 lead.
The Warriors had back-to-back singles by Ruby Dyer and Kenzie Ramsey in the top of the fourth, but Emma Coulter worked herself out of the jam. Coulter struck out nine batters with no walks.
The No. 6-ranked Tigers opened the bottom of the fourth with consecutive doubles, which led to another three runs.
